US Bancorp DE Purchases 573 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,463,000 after buying an additional 62,568 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,514,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.07 and its 200-day moving average is $209.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

