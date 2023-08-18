California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $190.55 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

