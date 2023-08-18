BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,688 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $563,510.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BILL opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

