US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,053 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 1.1 %

GATX opened at $119.65 on Friday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.03.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.