Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.68 million, a PE ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

