Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.55 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and approximately $26.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00005045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,449.30 or 1.00031424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.30128906 USD and is down -8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $27,977,878.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

