FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.93.

FTCI stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $226.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,054,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,053,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,225,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,054,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

