Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.96 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002858 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $37.79 million and $12.96 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.73306085 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $12,070,755.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

