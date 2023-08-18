ASD Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,449.30 or 1.00031424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04258116 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,136,180.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.