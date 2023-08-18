Velas Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $799,425.28 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,488,193,426 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,193,423 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

