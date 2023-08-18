Achain (ACT) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $173,921.49 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002640 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002187 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.