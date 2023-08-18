ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 2% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $456,881.66 and $86.76 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.