STMicroelectronics (STM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE STM opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.