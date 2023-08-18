Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.337 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.26 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.50) to GBX 315 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 254 ($3.22) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.67.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

