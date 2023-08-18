Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
Shares of ESLT opened at $201.36 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $225.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 95.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 219.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESLT
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.