Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies
In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,527,522.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $1,088,865. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
