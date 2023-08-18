Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,522.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $1,088,865. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Core Molding Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

