British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.70 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 161,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 33.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

