Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVBN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $158.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 254,515 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.