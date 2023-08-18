BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. BGSF has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 642,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

