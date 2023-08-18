Want Want China Holdings Limited (WWNTY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on September 28th

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Want Want China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $33.32 on Friday. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

