Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 766,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

