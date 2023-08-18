HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.86 million.

In other news, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 104,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,083,168.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,416,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,189 shares of company stock worth $2,691,151. Company insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HireRight by 87.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HireRight by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 588.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

