Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gold Resource by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 163.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.