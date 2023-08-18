StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.