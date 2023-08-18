CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 1,777.78% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Aerostructures

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

