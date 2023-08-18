AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average is $177.70. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $696.49 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

