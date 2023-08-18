Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,319 shares in the company, valued at $22,084,451.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,357,082 shares of company stock worth $62,561,590. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

