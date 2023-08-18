StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

FPI stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.77 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 312,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

