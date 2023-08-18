Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,057.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 611,605 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 53.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 858,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

