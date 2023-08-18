Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on September 18th

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5244 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.
About Israel Discount Bank
