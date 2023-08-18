Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 759.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $5,074,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 7.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 243.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

