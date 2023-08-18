Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.79 price objective for the company.

NYSEMKT:GSAT opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 184,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,158.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 78.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 30.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 612,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 449,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $40,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

