Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of YUM opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

