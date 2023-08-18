Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEFree Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. The business had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 176,851 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 243,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

