Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 29,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
