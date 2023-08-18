Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 29,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 22,798,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,318,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,564,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 1,048,599 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

