Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.38 and last traded at C$22.33. 136,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 358,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.80.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.