Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.38 and last traded at C$22.33. 136,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 358,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.80.
Nuvei Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvei
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.