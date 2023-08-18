Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 349,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 211,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 117.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 73,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $6.67 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

