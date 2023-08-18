Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exagen Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. Exagen had a negative net margin of 66.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.53 on Friday. Exagen has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Exagen by 2.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

