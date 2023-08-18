Edgio, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Edgio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Edgio Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGIO opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Edgio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edgio by 275.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 188,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 138,302 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Edgio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Edgio by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 303,299 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Edgio by 232.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 201,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

