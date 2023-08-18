Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $110.44 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

