Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

