Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,740,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 33,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -113.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

