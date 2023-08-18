Craig Hallum Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSE opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,851 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

