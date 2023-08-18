Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBP stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

