Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,631,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

