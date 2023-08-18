Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $2,846,965 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $51,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

