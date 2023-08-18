Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

