Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

