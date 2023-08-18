Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.80 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

