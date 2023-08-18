EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,980,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 29,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EQT alerts:

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in EQT by 238.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 594,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 418,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.